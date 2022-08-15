Win Stuff
Bond set at $25K for Laurel man charged with drug, firearm possession

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Laurel man this past weekend after being arrested during a search warrant where police found crack cocaine and a firearm.

According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 12, the Narcotics and CID Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Walley Street.

During the search, investigators found 112 packs of suspected crack cocaine and a separate package of crack cocaine with a total weight of 65.5 grams. They also found packing material, digital scales, marijuana, a semi-automatic handgun and a box of ammunition.

LPD arrested Arthur Beamon, 71, of Laurel, during the search warrant and was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church.

Beamon had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Sunday, where his bond was set at $25,000.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says Investigator Howell is the case’s lead investigator.

