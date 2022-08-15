ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Aug. 15, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs.

Smith is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is around 4 ft. 3 in tall and 100 lbs.

According to law enforcement, Smith was last seen in a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with the license plate JAB6759 traveling in an unknown direction. He may be accompanied by his mother.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, his mother or the vehicle should contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

