Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.

The vehicle immediately drove away.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
One person died in housefire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County Saturday morning.
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop
Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested and charged Friday night with possession with intent to distribute...
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community
Night one of the festival was dampened by weather, expecting a massive day two.
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival

Latest News

LCSO purchases body and car cams with ARPA funding.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras
Laurel-Jones County Library gearing up for more fun
Laurel-Jones Library gearing up for more fun
Lamar County uses grant money to purchase car and body cameras
Lamar County uses grant money to purchase car and body cameras
Laurel-Jones County Library segues into school year
Laurel-Jones County Library segues into school year