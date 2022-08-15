1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded.

“This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”

Rigel said a call of shots fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind Lowe’s Home Improvement off U.S. 98 in Lamar County came in at 5:17 p.m. Sunday.

“Right now, the investigation is very fluid, and we’re just trying to piece everything together,” Rigel said. “But as of right now, it seems like this was a targeted shooting and we’re still trying to figure out all of the angles of the shooting.”

Neither the name of the deceased or the wounded were released Sunday night.

Lamar County coroner Blake Matherne said Sunday night that the deceased male would be taken to the Crime Lab in Biloxi for identification verification and autopsy.

