08/15 Ryan’s “Heat Returns” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

This week’s weather is shaping up to be very similar to last week’s, but there will be a few noticeable changes. The first is today’s weather. Last week was pretty rainy every afternoon, but we’ll be starting off this week with a gorgeously sunny Monday afternoon. There will undoubtedly be a few clouds in the heat of the day, and even the not-quite-impossible chance of a shower, but I wouldn’t count on any significant rain today. That lack of cloud cover and cooling afternoon showers means we’re in for a hotter than usual afternoon, which will also bring Heat Advisories back to the Pine Belt for the first time in a while. That means we’ll see heat that “feels like” between 105-108 degrees this afternoon, and there won’t be many clouds or cool spots to hide under. This potentially dangerous heat holds until Wednesday, though increasing cloud cover and rain chances could keep further heat advisories away...particularly for Wednesday.

After that we’re looking at a stormy Thursday as a front slowly pushes through the area. Thunderstorms may become more likely, but it doesn’t look like severe weather is much of a concern, though we’ll still take it on a day-to-day basis. Regardless, the rain will cool us down, almost 10 degrees below average for at least one afternoon, but the sun and warmer, more humid weather returns quickly.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.