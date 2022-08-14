Win Stuff
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open

The home of a future business on Mobile Street in Hattiesburg got some sprucing up Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hub City volunteers are helping a new Mobile Street business get ready to open its doors.

About one dozen people from the group, D*mn It, Do IT! Hattiesburg, removed debris and pulled down kudzu and weeds Saturday at the old Anderson Machine Shop.

It’s being transformed into the “Switchyard.”

It’ll be a sports club featuring live music and games like disc golf and cornhole.

“It is going to be a live music venue, but first and foremost, really, it’s going to be a place where you can come and have a beer and enjoy some yard games, so, “Switchyard,” yard games, that’s kind of the idea,” said Louis Gagnet, owner of the “Switchyard.”

Gagnet says the oldest building on the property was built back in the 1920s.

“We’re one community and we all need to support each other,” said Shawn Harris, a board member of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and volunteer with D*mn It, Do IT! Hattiesburg.

“I could definitely be in my backyard doing work today and that’s perfectly fine for everybody that feels like they need to do that, but it sure is great to be out here, helping downtown move forward.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

