Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

There is no word yet if any charges will be filed. (WFAA, THOMAS SHANNON, @THOMASSHANNONDP, CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs.

Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to Tanzania, where he is set to work on a documentary. He was at Panda Express when he heard yelling.

“I just dropped my food on the counter, run over as fast as I can, just to see what’s going on,” Shannon said.

Using his cell phone, Shannon captured video of an altercation between a male Spirit Airlines agent and a female customer. He later uploaded the video to Instagram.

The video shows the two yelling at each other before the woman pushes the agent. As another man tries to intervene, the argument escalates, with the woman hitting the agent, who then runs after her and hits her back. Throughout the video, the woman aims racial and homophobic slurs at the agent, who is Black.

“I think we need to have the dialogue of physical violence, safety at the airport, why airports are so dangerous,” Shannon said.

Since the video was uploaded, Spirit Airlines says the agent, who was employed through a local partner company, has been suspended.

As for Shannon, he says his video sparked a lot of discussion online.

“I would just encourage everybody to really have an honest conversation about this video and ask themselves what they would do, what they should do,” he said.

Spirit Airlines says it is aware of the incident and is cooperating with local law enforcement. There is no word yet if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
One person died in housefire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County Saturday morning.
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop
Graham was also ordered to pay full restitution, a $3,000 fine and all court costs associated...
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy

Latest News

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar
Timothy Scarborough is recovering at home after receiving more than 150 stitches.
Richton Chief to remind residents of leash laws
Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Balloon Festival wrapping up
Balloon Festival wrapping up
Volunteers clean up the location of the new "Switchyard" sports club on Mobile Street.
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open