Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Richton Chief to remind residents of leash laws

Timothy Scarborough is recovering at home after receiving more than 150 stitches.
Timothy Scarborough is recovering at home after receiving more than 150 stitches.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton Police Chief Jimmy Bunch is reminding residents of the town’s leash laws after a recent incident.

According to reports, Timothy Scarborough of Richton was riding his bike near his home when a group of dogs came out from another yard and attacked him.

Scarborough was allegedly knocked from his bike, then mauled, leaving him with a series of bites, claws and scratches. His injuries required more than 150 stitches.

Bunch released a statement in response to the incident:

“The Town of Richton currently has a leash law ordinance on the books that has been and will continue to be enforced.

“Pet owners are obligated under this ordinance to fence in or tie their animals or they are subject to be cited and fined.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Richton Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
One person died in housefire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County Saturday morning.
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop
Graham was also ordered to pay full restitution, a $3,000 fine and all court costs associated...
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy

Latest News

Weather stays good enough to fly on Day Two.
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
Volunteers clean up the location of the new "Switchyard" sports club on Mobile Street.
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open
A Habitat for Humanity home ownership orientation class was held Saturday at Forrest General...
Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic
Night one of the festival was dampened by weather, expecting a massive day two.
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival