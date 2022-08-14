Richton Chief to remind residents of leash laws

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton Police Chief Jimmy Bunch is reminding residents of the town’s leash laws after a recent incident.

According to reports, Timothy Scarborough of Richton was riding his bike near his home when a group of dogs came out from another yard and attacked him.

Scarborough was allegedly knocked from his bike, then mauled, leaving him with a series of bites, claws and scratches. His injuries required more than 150 stitches.

Bunch released a statement in response to the incident:

“The Town of Richton currently has a leash law ordinance on the books that has been and will continue to be enforced.

“Pet owners are obligated under this ordinance to fence in or tie their animals or they are subject to be cited and fined.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Richton Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.