Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron in New York City for his fourth year in a row.

Four-year-old Hudson Hartman has been selected once again to be part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual video presentation in the heart of Times Square. A photo of Hudson along with about 500 others with Down Syndrome from across the country will be displayed on two Jumbotron screens.

The one-hour video promotes value, acceptance and inclusion.

Hudson is diagnosed with both Down Syndrome and autism. So far, the Hartman family has helped pass three laws in Mississippi:

  • The Human Life Equality Act
  • Hudson’s Law (Down Syndrome Information Act)
  • Cole’s Law (Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Law)

Now, Hartman aims to tackle restriction and seclusion in the class room, the use of the “R” word and law enforcement education about Down Syndrome.

To see Hudson on the big screen, you can catch a livestream on the NDSS Facebook page on September 17 starting at 10:30 a.m. CST.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into gunfire in the 400...
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
One person died in housefire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County Saturday morning.
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire

Latest News

Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry talks about the legacy the late Corky Palmer leaves...
Brothers in Baseball:The Corky Chronicles
The Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department will battle it out in a game...
HPD, HFD set to battle it out on the wiffle ball field
Hattiesburg police to meet Hattiesburg firefighters on softball diamond
Hattiesburg police to meet Hattiesburg firefighters on wiffle ball field
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
Lamar County uses grant to purchase body and car cameras.
Lamar County uses grant to purchase body and car cameras.