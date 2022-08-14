Win Stuff
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into gunfire in the 400 block on Broad Street Sunday morning.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street.

No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said.

While nobody was struck, Moore said a house had been hit by gunfire.

HPD asked that any one with any information about the incident to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

