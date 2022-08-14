HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street.

No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said.

While nobody was struck, Moore said a house had been hit by gunfire.

HPD asked that any one with any information about the incident to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

