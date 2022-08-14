Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style

Weather-affected festival still draws nice crowd.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a night one plagued by poor weather, Hattiesburg stayed dry long enough to have tethered rides to end the Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday night.

Festivities started at 6 am Saturday morning and everyone had one thing on their mind: Balloon rides.

“I’m looking forward to that hot air balloon ride,” said Geraldine Liddell, who was attending the festival with her grandchildren. “It is on my bucket list and is something that I want to do, so I’ll be back at six.”

Even with weather in the radar again, people flocked to the Forrest County Multipurpose Center for the art and vendor exhibits, as well as the balloons.

“It has been just beyond our expectations as far as turnout,” said RISE volunteer, Linda Donnell. “It’s been wonderful and we’ve been able to have fun together.

“We’ve been able to talk about our ministry to a lot of people and let people know who we are, what we’re about and hope that people will remember that we’re all about rising together.”

Lines piled up to get into the gates, and cars were backed up to U.S. 49 trying to get into the festival.

With this kind of turnout, RISE is excited for the attraction they’ve established this weekend.

“I think in 10 years, this will be one of the biggest hot-air balloon festivals in the nation,” said Madyson Warren, a public relations intern with RISE. “This will put RISE on the map.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved..

Most Read

MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
One person died in housefire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County Saturday morning.
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop
Graham was also ordered to pay full restitution, a $3,000 fine and all court costs associated...
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy

Latest News

Timothy Scarborough is recovering at home after receiving more than 150 stitches.
Richton Chief to remind residents of leash laws
Balloon Festival wrapping up
Balloon Festival wrapping up
Volunteers clean up the location of the new "Switchyard" sports club on Mobile Street.
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open
Info-gathering event with Habitat for Humanity took place Saturday
Info-gathering event with Habitat for Humanity took place Saturday