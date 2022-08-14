Win Stuff
Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. There is a 20% chance for showers as we go throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. We will have a 30% chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80s. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day. Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

