Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic

Info-gathering event with Habitat for Humanity took place Saturday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own participated in a special seminar Saturday morning.

A home-ownership orientation class at Forrest General Hospital gave potential Habitat for Humanity partners a chance to learn more about the organization, which helps provide affordable housing for qualified families.

It was the first class of its kind hosted by Habitat since the start of the pandemic.

“We really encourage anyone in the community who has heard about us and thinks that they would qualify, to come and just hear some more information, it’s a great way to learn what resources are available for you,” said Alexis Folse, family services manager and faith relations coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

Other classes are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of next week from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They will also be held at Forrest General Hospital.

