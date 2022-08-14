Win Stuff
Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked

Daniel Perry has bond revoked
Daniel Perry has bond revoked(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELLISVILE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday after seeing his bond on previous felonies revoked after leading authorities Friday night on a high-speed chase through Jones County.

Friday night’s dash didn’t end until a stolen vehicle driven by Daniel Perry ran out of gas and he was arrested and charged with felony fleeing/resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.

“Perry was driving erratically in and out of traffic, into an oncoming lane, but luckily the vehicle did run out of gas, which ended the pursuit,” Jones County Investigator J.D. Carter

In his first appearance Saturday afternoon in Jones County Justice Court, Perry saw bond revoked from two previous felony charges _ possession of a gun by a felon; possession of a controlled substance.

The two new charges brought a bond of $5,000 from Judge Grant Hudspeth, but Perry will not be able to deal with that until his previous bond issues are handled.

Until then, Perry will remain in jail.

Carter said Perry is “familiar with the system.

“Most people that’s worked for Jones and/or Jones County Sheriff’s Department, has had previous contacts with DP as we call him,” Carter said. “Daniel Perry.”

Due to previous charges, the judge denied bond for Perry.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

