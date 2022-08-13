Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say

A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.(Idaho Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (Gray News) - Officials in Idaho say a Utah man caught a massive, 10-foot-long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir earlier this month.

On Friday, the Idaho Fish and Game shared a picture of the monster catch, congratulating Greg Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for setting a new state record for white sturgeon.

The government agency said Paulsen landed the 10-foot, 4-inch monster sturgeon while fishing on Aug. 5.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the rare fish swam past the previous record of 119.5 inches, set in 2019 by Rusty Peterson and friends.

State officials said the C.J. Strike Reservoir is in southwestern Idaho and is typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass.

According to the agency, fishing for Idaho’s white sturgeon is allowed strictly on a catch-and-release basis, and they may not be removed from the water while handling.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
Graham was also ordered to pay full restitution, a $3,000 fine and all court costs associated...
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy
A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 brought traffic to a halt in both directions for a...
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

Latest News

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
Fernando Tatis Jr., of the San Diego Padres, has been suspended 80 games after testing positive...
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
Students and parents wait to check in to Vann Hall at Southern Miss on freshman move-in day...
Freshman students move-in to USM residence halls