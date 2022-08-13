Win Stuff
This weekend will be drier with more sunshine

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/12
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies on Saturday will be partly cloudy with only a few stray showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low 90s in the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the start of next week as highs top out into the low 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances will return to the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That will drop our highs back into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

