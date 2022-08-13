Win Stuff
New Mount Olive museum to honor country great Billy Ray Reynolds

The Mount Olive community will honor the late, great Billy Ray Reynolds with a country music museum dedicated to his contributions and accomplishments.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A century-old building in Mount Olive will be home to a new museum honoring the late country music legend and Mount Olive native Billy Ray Reynolds.

The former City Drug Store will open next month as the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum.

Reynolds was best known as rhythm guitarist for Waylon Jennings. But, he also wrote songs for Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker and Conway Twitty.

Reynolds retired to Mount Olive and died in 2019 at the age of 79.

“There are going to be photographs, of course, record albums and some of his guitars on display,” said Sandra Boyd, co-owner of the museum building and a Mount Olive City Beautiful member. “We’re going to have a variety of things, and there are even going to be songs playing that he wrote or was a part of.”

Mount Olive officials said Reynolds will also be honored by placing a historical marker in Mount Olive in a few months.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

