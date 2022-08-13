Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man arrested, charged after agents recover hundreds of grams of multiple drugs in Pike County

Derrick Cockerham
Derrick Cockerham(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged Derrick Cockerham with Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substance and Trafficking a Controlled Substance on Friday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Road in Magnolia, Mississippi.

According to Pike County Sheriff’s Office, agents recovered 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams of methamphetamine, 288 grams of pills, 24 grams of powder cocaine, 30 grams of rock cocaine, 22 grams of a multi-colored powder, and one handgun.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
Graham was also ordered to pay full restitution, a $3,000 fine and all court costs associated...
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop
HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe.
Hattiesburg woman located, safe

Latest News

Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested and charged Friday night with possession with intent to distribute...
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community
One person died in housefire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County Saturday morning.
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
American Medical Association president visits Mississippi
6pm Headlines 8/12
6pm Headlines 8/12
Night one of the festival was dampened by weather, expecting a massive day two.
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival