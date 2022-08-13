Win Stuff
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. We will see mostly sunny skies and there is no chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across the area. We will see mostly sunny skies and there is no chance for showers as we go throughout the day.

Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies with no rain chances as we go throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s. There is a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

