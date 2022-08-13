Freshman students move-in to USM residence halls

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is welcoming new students to its Hattiesburg campus this weekend.

Residence halls were busy Friday, Aug. 12, for freshman move-in day.

Students, family members and some helpful fellow students unpacked clothes, school supplies and everything they needed for their rooms.

Move-in for freshmen continues Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

Arielle Brock, a freshman from McComb, said her move-in went well.

“It’s going good; hopefully, it’ll go great,” Brock said.

Scott Maddox, another freshman from Magee, said he was excited about his new college career.

“I’m ready to get here and meet some people and just have fun,” Maddox said.

Move-in day for transfer students will be Aug. 16.

Upperclassmen will move in on Aug. 19.

Classes begin on Aug. 22.

