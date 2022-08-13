Win Stuff
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community

Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested and charged Friday night with possession with intent to distribute three different controlled substances: marijuana; methamphetamine; and fentanyl.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Powers community residents are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their residence Friday night.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, on a trio of “possession with intent” charges, including:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Bradshaw attempted to barricade herself in the residence in the 1800 block of Mississippi 184, but quickly was taken into custody.

“We had received information that illegal narcotics were being distributed and used at this residence,” JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell. “Our narcotics division team works long hours building cases to combat illegal narcotics in Jones County, in this case methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

Both Bradshaw and Blankenbeckly remain in the Jones County Jail after receiving bonds Saturday afternoon of $15,000 and $7,500, respectively.

“If the illegal narcotics dealers don’t understand that we are serious about shutting them down, then they are just plain stupid,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “My best advice is they should sleep with one eye open because you just never know when our narcotics agents are gonna come knocking.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

