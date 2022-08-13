1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire

Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.

Once being able to make an interior attack on the structure, firefighters discovered a body inside single-family, wood-framed house.

This fire resulted in the closure of Glendale Avenue for about two hours. No other injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi State Fire Marshall’s Office are the lead investigating agencies on the fatality and the fire.

Other responding agencies included the Forrest County Coroner’s Office, AAA Ambulance Service and Forrest County Emergency Management.

