USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale

The Southern Miss Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its 103rd season, and tickets are officially on sale.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Music fans rejoice!

This year's theme is "Classics," performing iconic songs that audiences everywhere will be able to remember.

This year’s theme is “Classics,” performing iconic songs that audiences everywhere will be able to remember.

“Our community and this fine university have been supporting this symphony orchestra for 103 years,” said Director Michael Miles. “It’s the longest standing tradition on this campus, and it really speaks to how our community thrives on what we do and how important it is to our university to continue to support these activities.”

Tickets are available on the Southern Miss website or at southernmisstickets.com.

Two Oak Grove High School students returned to school after attending the Youth Tour held by...
Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital
