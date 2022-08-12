Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Stringer Water Works lifts nearly month-long boil water notice

A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Vivian, effective Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Vivian, effective Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.(U.S. Air Force)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly a month, Stringer Water Works lifts a boil water notice for communities along County Road 10.

Stringer Water Works issued the boil water notice on July 18 for all homes and businesses along and south of CR 10, including State Route 533 and State Route 15. They lifted the notice on Friday, Aug. 12.

For more information or questions, contact Stringer Water Works at (601) 649-2855.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
Graham was also ordered to pay full restitution, a $3,000 fine and all court costs associated...
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy
A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 brought traffic to a halt in both directions for a...
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

Latest News

David Huggins, 74
‘We will not forget his legacy’: Former Miss. Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner dies at 74
.
Wild Wednesday - Aug. 10, 2022
USM great Corky Palmer passed away Wednesday at the age of 68.
Final arrangements set for USM icon Corky Palmer
Elester Womack was last seen in Covington County on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Covington Co. man reported missing