Stringer Water Works lifts nearly month-long boil water notice

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly a month, Stringer Water Works lifts a boil water notice for communities along County Road 10.

Stringer Water Works issued the boil water notice on July 18 for all homes and businesses along and south of CR 10, including State Route 533 and State Route 15. They lifted the notice on Friday, Aug. 12.

For more information or questions, contact Stringer Water Works at (601) 649-2855.

