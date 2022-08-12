Petal garden holding Home Run Derby fundraiser

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal non-profit is turning to the baseball diamond to raise funds to support two community gardens in the city.

Petal Healing Garden is hosting” Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby!” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal.

Only adults are eligible to participate, and entrants must provide their own bats.

Entry fee: $10.

The grand prize winner will take home a $400 cash prize plus 10 percent of the entry fees.

Other prizes include gifts from Grand Central Outfitters, New Hope Chest and South Miss Hotdogs and Handpies.

The event is sponsored, in part, by Lockout Locksmith.

Sign up early by completing this form: https://forms.gle/YXpLGXDuynEbPnMCA.

Petal Healing Garden is a 501(c)3 non-profit community garden founded in November 2021 to provide fresh produce to food insecure families and reduce waste in the Petal community.

The organization’s mission is to educate people of all ages, income levels and abilities by reconnecting them with local food systems and teaching gardening and nutrition education.

For more information or to volunteer your time, please contact Keeley Morgan at petalhealinggarden@gmail.com or (769) 237-1557.

