Petal Excel By 5 prepares for 4th annual Duck Derby Day

The Petal Excel By 5 is continuing to raise money for a unique playground set to be located in Hinton Park.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Excel By 5 is continuing to raise money for a unique playground set to be located in Hinton Park.

This playground will be the first motor explorium playground in the state designed for children ages six months to three years.

To raise money for the construction, the Petal Excel by 5 will host its 4th annual Duck Derby Day on Aug. 27.

Participants can adopt a duck for $10, with the chance of winning prize money.

“This is an effort to make all things good for a child’s growth and development, and also this is a time maybe where moms and dads of a child that age can meet each other and form some playgroups as well,” said Leahne Lightsey, a Petal Excel By 5 member. “These little ducks will all jump in, and they will race all around, and the first place duck, that person, will win $2,000, second place is $1,000, and third place is $500.”

The Duck Derby will start at 9 a.m. at the Grand Paradise Waterpark in Collins.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

