Woman suffers moderate injuries after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision was reported at Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road on Thursday after 3 p.m.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, one adult was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. 

EMServ Ambulance Service transported a person out of a Toyota Corolla after she had to be extricated due to extensive damage to the vehicle with some passenger compartment intrusion.

The driver of the other vehicle, a pickup, declined transport to the emergency department. 

Bumgardner said no other injuries were reported. 

Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded, along with Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel.

