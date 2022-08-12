Woman suffers moderate injuries after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision was reported at Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road on Thursday after 3 p.m.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, one adult was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

EMServ Ambulance Service transported a person out of a Toyota Corolla after she had to be extricated due to extensive damage to the vehicle with some passenger compartment intrusion.

The driver of the other vehicle, a pickup, declined transport to the emergency department.

Bumgardner said no other injuries were reported.

Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded, along with Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel.

