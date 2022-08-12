Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, was last seen leaving her residence on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10. She was reportedly wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and in a white Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900.

