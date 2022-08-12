Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

Lashonda Harris, 25.
Lashonda Harris, 25.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, was last seen leaving her residence on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10. She was reportedly wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and in a white Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
More than 30 people and four pounds of methamphetamine were part of a felony warrant round-up...
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 brought traffic to a halt in both directions for a...
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

Latest News

The Petal Healing Garden is taking to the baseball diamond to raise funds with a Home Run Derby...
Petal garden holding Home Run Derby fundraiser
Photo, L to R: Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham.
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking 3 suspects in drive-by shooting investigation
EMServ Ambulance Service transported a person out of a Toyota Corolla after she had to be...
Woman suffers moderate injuries after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
Two Oak Grove High School students returned to school after attending the Youth Tour held by...
Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital