Hub City businesses say ‘thank you’ with Christian Services beautification

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg non-profit is usually the one helping people, but the organization is now the one receiving help from grateful community members.

Christian Services, Inc. provides struggling community members necessities such as clothing and food. They also run the men’s mentorship program, Liberty Ministries and the financial counseling program, Thrive.

For decades, local businesses took note of the non-profit’s impact. Some business owners also noted that the organization’s building needed repairs and enhancements that could help further its ministry.

Cornell Malone, CEO of the roofing company E. Cornell Malone Corp., said it’s amazing what Christian Services does for the community, and he’s proud to be a part of this beautification project.

“It always looked like a commercial building, but the things that are going on inside the building, which has evolved since 1989 when Christian Services moved here, is just incredible what’s happening inside,” said Malone.

Shawn Harris, who works with the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, said he believes this project will have a positive impact.

“I think it’s a different approach from volunteers and community engagement than what we’re used to seeing in the community,” said Harris. “We’re looking to find areas that need improvement, figure out the problem, developing a solution, creating a plan and finding a cost, and then finding partners to make it happen instead of waiting for people to come to us.”

Maggie West, executive director at Christian Services, said she’s thankful for their support, and her main goal is to continue serving the community.

She also said donations for the beautification project will not impact funds for programs such as the soup kitchen.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.