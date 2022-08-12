Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Former USM players react to passing of Coach Corky Palmer

Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players remember Corky Palmer, a retired USM baseball coach, after he passed away on Wednesday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players remember Corky Palmer, a retired USM baseball coach, after he passed away on Wednesday.

Trey Sutton, head baseball coach at West Jones High School, and Jarrett Hoffpauir, head baseball coach at Presbyterian Christian School, shared their thoughts on Palmer’s passing.

Sutton played first and second base for Palmer’s Golden Eagles from 2005-08.

“There are so many things that he taught us, me and so many other guys, work ethic and toughness,” Sutton said.

Hoffpauir played second base for Palmer from 2002-04.

“He’s been super beneficial to me to teach the game of baseball and to continue to teach the game, but being a better human, being a better person, being a better father and things like that,” Hoffpauir said.

Both said their coach had a significant influence on their lives.

Services for Palmer will be Monday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church, with visitation on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 4-7 p.m. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
More than 30 people and four pounds of methamphetamine were part of a felony warrant round-up...
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer died Wednesday. He was 68.
USM baseball icon, Corky Palmer, passes away
False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams

Latest News

The orchestra is preparing for its 103rd year.
USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale
Rise Hot Air Balloon festival
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off
Duck Derby Petal
Petal Excel By 5 prepares for 4th annual Duck Derby Day
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off