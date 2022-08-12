Win Stuff
Final arrangements set for USM icon Corky Palmer

USM great Corky Palmer passed away Wednesday at the age of 68.
USM great Corky Palmer passed away Wednesday at the age of 68.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and fans will bid a final farewell this weekend to former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer.

Carlton D. Palmer died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Landmark Nursing Home in Collins. He was 68.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home on 205 Bay Street in Hattiesburg.

Service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at Providence Baptist Church on 1180 Eatonville Road in Hattiesburg.

Interment will follow at the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

The only coach to take USM baseball to the College World Series, Palmer posted 458 wins in a 12-year career at his alma mater.

Palmer won nearly two of every three games he coached at USM, guiding the Golden Eagles to eight National Collegiate Athletic Association postseason appearances.

Palmer also won more than 400 games during a tenure at Meridian Community College, which included three trips to the Division I National Junior College Athletic Association World Series.

Palmer grew up in Hattiesburg, graduating from Hattiesburg High in 1972. He graduated from USM with a degree in coaching and athletic administration, playing baseball and serving as co-captain his senior year.

He later obtained his master’s in education from William Carey University

Palmer was an active member, along with his wife, Debbie, of Providence Baptist Church,

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl “Punchie” and Dorothy S. Palmer, and one brother, Dale M. Palmer.

Palmer is survived by his wife, Deborah Bonnett Palmer, of Hattiesburg, Miss.; two brothers, Ted Palmer (Beth) of Hattiesburg, Miss. and Mike “Bodie” Palmer of Orlando, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church Building Fund on 1180 Eatonville Road in Hattiesburg, Miss., 39401, or the Corky Palmer Baseball Scholarship Endowment, USM Athletic Foundation, P.O Box 15458, Hattiesburg, Miss., 39404.

