Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking 3 suspects in drive-by shooting investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the week.

The sheriff’s department identified the suspects as Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham.

The suspects are reportedly driving a white Kia with a paper tag or a switched tag.

- (Covington County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information about their location, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

