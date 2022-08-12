Win Stuff
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking 3 suspects in drive-by shooting investigation

Photo, L to R: Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the week.

The sheriff’s department identified the suspects as Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham.

The suspects are reportedly driving a white Kia with a paper tag or a switched tag.

If you have any information about their location, contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

