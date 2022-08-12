Covington Co. man reported missing

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is still reported missing.

Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build.

Womack was last seen in Covington County on Friday, June 3, 2022.

“Please give us a call if you have seen Mr. Womack,” said Coordinator for Metro Crime Stoppers Diane James.

“We are glad to work with Sheriff Perkins and his staff.”

Metro Crime Stoppers pays up to a maximum of $1,000 per tip. Cash reward amounts are determined by the Board of Directors for Metro Crime Stoppers.

You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867) or go online to P3Tips.com

All tips to Metro Crime Stoppers are anonymous and confidential. No telephone calls are recorded or taped. All callers are also given an I.D. number instead of revealing their names.

Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline serves the community and law enforcement agencies in Lamar, Forrest, Covington, Marion, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis and Perry counties.

