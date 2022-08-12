Win Stuff
08/12 Ryan’s “Foggy” Friday Morning Forecast

A good bit more fog this morning, but expecting fewer showers this afternoon.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today will still be a familiar forecast, as we’re still deep in our summertime pattern right now, but we’re starting to see some more noticeable changes today. The first and most noticeable is the fog. It was with us a few hours before sunrise and is just now lifting as of 9 AM. Dense Fog Advisories were never issued, but I’d be shocked if a few Pine Belt viewers didn’t encounter a few dense pockets out there. As always, the best advice in fog is to slow down, give yourself plenty of time to stop, and turn off your high beams if you encounter dense fog.

This afternoon is where things become a little more familiar. We will once again see afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but expecting to see fewer of them than we’ve seen the last few afternoons. That trend will continue for the next few days as well, eventually leading to completely sunny skies and 0% rain chances for Sunday and Monday. By next Tuesday, our chance of afternoon showers returns, but it’s the middle of the week once again where things get really rainy. It’ll dry some, but the end of next week and next weekend looks a bit wetter than today/tomorrow.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side in the upper 80s today, but expect the low-to-mid 90s to return by the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

