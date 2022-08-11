West Lamar Water Assoc. issues boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 50 households are under a boil water notice issued by the West Lamar Water Association on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Those affected include homes and businesses in Fox Pen Subdivision, on CR Lane and along a section of Scruggs Road extending from Oloh Road to 253 Scruggs Road. Anyone under the notice should boil any water used for human consumption for at least one minute.

West Lamar reported the boil water notice stems from emergency repairs in the area and will be in place until all samples are approved.

