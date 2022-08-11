USM’s McNair scholars program re-funded

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal grant that helps under-served students seek doctoral degrees has been renewed at the University of Southern Mississippi for the next five years to support the school’s McNair Scholars Program.

The federal funding is expected to be worth $1.31 million over the five-year span.

The McNair Scholars Program is a federal TRIO program, a group of eight, outreach/student services efforts aimed at individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Funded across the United States and Puerto Rico by the U.S. Department of Education, funds are awarded to institutions of higher learning through a rigorous grant competition to prepare eligible participants for involvement in research and other scholarly activities.

“The program is coveted by universities across the country, and only those grant applications receiving near-perfect scores are selected for funding,” USM Graduate School Dean Karen Coats said. “USM has maintained funding for the McNair Program for over two decades – a testament to the quality of our program and its leadership over the years.”

Participants are from disadvantaged backgrounds and have demonstrated strong academic potential.

Schools work closely with participants as they complete their undergraduate requirements and then encourage participants to enroll in graduate programs.

Progress is tracked through to the successful completion of advanced degrees, with the overall goal to increase the attainment of Ph.D. degrees by students from under-represented segments of society.

USM has assisted more than 200 scholars since the program’s inception in 1999. McNair Program Director Daleana Phillips and Program Coordinator Jessica Love composed the most recent grant application with assistance from other campus entities.

“We are extremely excited for the McNair Scholars Program to be refunded for another five years,” said Phillips. “We put a lot of effort into writing for this grant competition. The Graduate School, Office of Institutional Research, Financial Aid, and other departments at USM were instrumental in assisting us with the necessary data to compose this grant.”

The McNair Scholars Program is research-focused and therefore not intended for students who wish to pursue professional degrees like medicine, law or business management.

What the McNair Scholars Program does is support eligible undergraduates in acquiring the knowledge, skills and capacities necessary to successfully navigate the rigors of Ph.D. studies through immersion in research and a variety of scholarly activities.

“We are honored to be able to provide USM McNair scholars with the guidance and support they need to achieve their dreams of conducting undergraduate research, enrolling in graduate school and completing a Ph.D.,” Phillips said. “The McNair Program is activism in the academy.

“We are proud and honored to continue the legacy and tradition of the McNair Scholars Program through increasing the number of PhDs held by students from under-represented backgrounds.”

Scholars are provided opportunities to work alongside graduate faculty from various disciplines to gain first-hand knowledge of the types of research being conducted at USM.

Students who qualify are required to be enrolled in an undergraduate degree-granting program.

At least two-thirds of the participants must be low-income, potential first-generation college students. The remaining participants may be from groups that are underrepresented in graduate education.

“Perhaps most importantly, the McNair Program ‘demystifies’ graduate school by exposing scholars to the expectations of graduate school,” Coats said. “All these experiences show students they are capable of success, increase their self-confidence, and encourage them to take the next step toward a bright future.”

The McNair Scholars Program is named for Ronald E. McNair, a former NASA astronaut who earned his PhD. in laser physics. In 1984, McNair became the second African American to fly in space.

Two years later he was selected to serve as mission specialist aboard the ill-fated U.S. Challenger space shuttle. He was killed when the Challenger exploded 1 minute, 13 seconds, after it was launched.

For more information about the McNair Scholars Program at USM, visit https://www.usm.edu/mcnair-scholars-program/.

