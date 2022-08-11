Win Stuff
State leaders protest Gov. Reeves’ decision on RAMP

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you always say you’re a Christian. Well, show me some Christian love and show me some Christian help and help these people who are in desperate need of assistance.”

Nearly 100 people were standing outside the Governor’s mansion protesting a decision made by Governor Tate Reeves to end the Rental Assistance for Mississippians (RAMP), a decision they say could leave many families without government assistance.

“I say to you Tate Reeves, how come you would do away with a program that helps Mississippians that are working hard to try and help themselves and you be ok with,” said Sandra, a RAMP recipient

Last week, the Governor asked the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting new applications on August 15th for the program known as RAMP.

The program was initially created to help Mississippians deal with hardships caused by the pandemic. Individuals are eligible for up to 15 months of rental assistance.

Those in favor of the program say a lot of Mississippians are still in need of help.

“Now you want to snatch the crumbs that could be a lifeline for those who suffer already,” said Jaribu Hill, Civil and Human Rights Attorney. “People are being evicted even when their apps are in.”

“We have so many folks in our state that are working but they don’t have enough money for childcare, utilities, gasoline, and other household expenses,” stated Senator Hillman Frazier.

Senator Derrick Simmons is also calling on the governor to reconsider ending the RAMP program.

In a statement, he says, “I ask the governor to have compassion on the poor and needy and continue this program until the needs of all are met.”

