SE Grocers offering food in exchange for vaccines

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeastern Grocers Inc., is offering up to $20 in free groceries for customers ages 3 and older who receive flu and second-choice vaccines on the same day.

Winn-Dixie grocery stores come under SEG’s parent-company umbrella.

SEG is offering the vaccinations now, ahead of the upcoming flu season.

To receive the free grocery offer, customers can walk into any SEG in-store pharmacy or make an appointment online to get a flu vaccine (free with most insurances) to receive a voucher for $10 in free groceries.

Additionally, customers who receive a second vaccine of their choice on the same day will receive an additional $10 in free groceries. These include more than 15 vaccine options, such as COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, meningitis and Tdap.

State and age restrictions apply.

Additionally, in accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) recently began to administer Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 18 and older in nearly 100 select pharmacies on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Vaccines are available (while supplies last) as a two-dose primary series, administered three to eight weeks apart, and are recommended for all adults, including those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The grocer remains committed to caring for and supporting the communities it serves while following local, state and federal guidelines.

SEG appreciates the flexibility, kindness and respect for other shoppers and associates shown by its customers, and asks for their continued cooperation to keep communities safe and healthy.

For more information, including prescription savings, vaccinations, available appointments and other pharmacy services, visit the pharmacy page of www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

