Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

SE Grocers offering food in exchange for vaccines

Winn-Dixie offering a swap, groceries for vaccinations. Source: Winn-Dixie
Winn-Dixie offering a swap, groceries for vaccinations. Source: Winn-Dixie
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeastern Grocers Inc., is offering up to $20 in free groceries for customers ages 3 and older who receive flu and second-choice vaccines on the same day.

Winn-Dixie grocery stores come under SEG’s parent-company umbrella.

SEG is offering the vaccinations now, ahead of the upcoming flu season.

To receive the free grocery offer, customers can walk into any SEG in-store pharmacy or make an appointment online to get a flu vaccine (free with most insurances) to receive a voucher for $10 in free groceries.

Additionally, customers who receive a second vaccine of their choice on the same day will receive an additional $10 in free groceries. These include more than 15 vaccine options, such as COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, meningitis and Tdap.

State and age restrictions apply.

Additionally, in accordance with updated CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) recently began to administer Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 18 and older in nearly 100 select pharmacies on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Vaccines are available (while supplies last) as a two-dose primary series, administered three to eight weeks apart, and are recommended for all adults, including those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The grocer remains committed to caring for and supporting the communities it serves while following local, state and federal guidelines.

SEG appreciates the flexibility, kindness and respect for other shoppers and associates shown by its customers, and asks for their continued cooperation to keep communities safe and healthy.

For more information, including prescription savings, vaccinations, available appointments and other pharmacy services, visit the pharmacy page of www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
More than 30 people and four pounds of methamphetamine were part of a felony warrant round-up...
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer died Wednesday. He was 68.
USM baseball icon, Corky Palmer, passes away
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.

Latest News

The McNair Scholars Program at the University of Southern Mississippi was funded again through...
USM’s McNair scholars program re-funded
Boil water advisory
West Lamar Water Assoc. issues boil water notice
Graham was also ordered to pay full restitution, a $3,000 fine and all court costs associated...
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy
monkeypox
MSDH expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine, 11 reported cases