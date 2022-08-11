More scattered storms on Friday, but this weekend will be drier.

This evening will be mostly cloudy as showers come to an end this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will start off dry with partly cloudy skies in the morning, but scattered thunderstorms will fire up once again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will go down this weekend. Skies on Saturday will be partly cloudy with only a few stray showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low 90s in the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the start of next week as highs top out into the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.

