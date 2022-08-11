Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun

Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
Mississippi FBI reacts after Ohio FBI building shot into by nail gun
By Howard Ballou and Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi FBI released a statement on Thursday evening after an FBI building in Ohio was attacked.

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into the Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning resulted in the suspect shooting at state troopers.

The incident comes days after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against FBI agents and the Justice Department after the agency executed a search warrant at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home.

The Mississippi FBI has since released a statement regarding the incident in Ohio.

“The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI,” said the FBI spokesperson. “We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
More than 30 people and four pounds of methamphetamine were part of a felony warrant round-up...
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 brought traffic to a halt in both directions for a...
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

Latest News

Photo, L to R: Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham.
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking 3 suspects in drive-by shooting investigation
EMServ Ambulance Service transported a person out of a Toyota Corolla after she had to be...
Woman suffers moderate injuries after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
Two Oak Grove High School students returned to school after attending the Youth Tour held by...
Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital
The orchestra is preparing for its 103rd year.
USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale
6pm Headlines 8/11
6pm Headlines 8/11