HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg.

Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility.

Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from West Virginia to Ohio and ended up in Hattiesburg. However, they are unaware if she stayed around Hattiesburg or left the state.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said that Holton has red hair and brown eyes, stands 5 ft. 4 in. tall and weighs around 120 lbs. There is no last known clothing description.

Anyone with any information on Holton’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.