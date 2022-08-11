Win Stuff
Laurel-Jones County Library promotes early childhood literacy

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 80% of those living below the poverty threshold fail to develop reading proficiency by the end of third grade.
One Pine Belt library is taking an active role in teaching children in its community to become better readers.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt library is taking an active role in teaching children in its community to become better readers.

The Laurel-Jones County Library not only provides a wide range of novels but also provides educational resources for people of all ages.

Children, however, are especially important to Library Director Karyn Walsh. She said introducing reading to children from an early age sets them up for success later in life.

“It prepares their brain for the vocabulary and also for the way the books and the reading go,” said Walsh.

She believes that it’s important to introduce literature to little ones even before birth.

“For parents who have been read to when they were growing up, or they have a large extended family where they may see their auntie reading to their niece, they’re used to reading,” said Walsh. “They’re used to seeing that, but there are so many people that were never read to that way.”

She said it’s no secret that early childhood literacy plays a key role in health and development. Her current goal is to continue to diversify the book collection at the library because she said representation impacts the way kids learn and process information.

“Children’s literature is a passion of mine,” said Walsh. “If a child wants to read, and they’re encouraged to read, and they see themselves in books, they are going to succeed, and there’s just no doubt about it.”

Walsh said it’s important for the future of the community. She encourages adults to get involved and bring their children to the library for events like Baby and Me Bonding Sessions every Tuesday and Thursday.

She said they offer something for everyone

