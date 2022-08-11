Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this month, the City of Hattiesburg launched a survey to determine how residents want to spend the city’s federal funding.

Mayor Toby Barker said the survey has over 120 responses so far. He added that the infrastructure category is in the lead, with about 70% of responses.

The survey has multiple options like broadband and hotspot internet access, downtown revitalization and parks and recreation needs.

Although the money doesn’t have to be spent until 2026, the city is hoping to get project ideas going soon so officials can work on securing grants.

“The first round of applications that go into the portal with MDEQ with their one-to-one matching grant program starts in September,” Barker said. “So, we’re planning on some projects going before council for their approval for us to apply next week. But we want to make sure that we continue getting those responses because even if we don’t use ARPA money for some of these projects, we can mix and match funds to make sure that we can try and accomplish what’s important to our residents.”

