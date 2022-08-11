Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey

Earlier this month, the City of Hattiesburg launched a survey to determine how residents want to spend the city’s federal funding.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this month, the City of Hattiesburg launched a survey to determine how residents want to spend the city’s federal funding.

Mayor Toby Barker said the survey has over 120 responses so far. He added that the infrastructure category is in the lead, with about 70% of responses.

The survey has multiple options like broadband and hotspot internet access, downtown revitalization and parks and recreation needs.

Although the money doesn’t have to be spent until 2026, the city is hoping to get project ideas going soon so officials can work on securing grants.

“The first round of applications that go into the portal with MDEQ with their one-to-one matching grant program starts in September,” Barker said. “So, we’re planning on some projects going before council for their approval for us to apply next week. But we want to make sure that we continue getting those responses because even if we don’t use ARPA money for some of these projects, we can mix and match funds to make sure that we can try and accomplish what’s important to our residents.”

For a link to the survey and more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led up to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
More than 30 people and four pounds of methamphetamine were part of a felony warrant round-up...
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
A two-vehicle collision was reported on Evelyn Gandy Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.

Latest News

USM great Corky Palmer passed away Wednesday at the age of 68.
‘The Lord got a good one when He called him home;’ community members, former players remember USM great Corky Palmer
Hattiesburg Arts center offering acrylic painting classes
Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
Corky Palmer Tribute
Corky Palmer Tribute