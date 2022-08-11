HPD warns of false social media news scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of another social media misinformation scam.

HPD said it has received questions about several posts circulating on local social media platforms.

These posts are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text.

HPD asks residents to stop sharing and spreading these false posts.

If you have questions about the validity of any social media post, you can reach out to your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.