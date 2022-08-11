Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement

Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby(WDAM)
By Mackenzie Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby.

In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant.

Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.

Sue Ellen is in good health, and zoo staff members Jeremy Cumpton and Kristen Moore want everyone to understand pseudopregnancy.

“There is no fetus, but you are still seeing signs of pregnancy,” said Cumpton. “In this case, mammary development and increase in weight.”

According to Moore, the staff was devasted by the news.

“It’s difficult for the keeping staff,” said Moore. “Obviously, we waited for a baby.”

The zoo is in high spirits and is grateful that the mother giraffe is recovering well.

“It’s been good in the sense that Sue Ellen is very healthy and that is what matters to us, to the staff and to the community,” said Cumpton. “Sue Ellen is happy and healthy, and that comes number one every time.”

The mother giraffe reunited with her first-born calf, Alberta, today.

Giraffe feeding at the Hattiesburg Zoo will return in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led up to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Prosecutors reveal timeline of what they believe led to the death of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of...
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
More than 30 people and four pounds of methamphetamine were part of a felony warrant round-up...
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
A two-vehicle collision was reported on Evelyn Gandy Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after fleeing 2-vehicle collision on Evelyn Gandy Pkwy.

Latest News

The City of Hattiesburg launched a survey for residents earlier this month that allows them to...
Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey
Hattiesburg Arts center offering acrylic painting classes
Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes
The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center offers acrylic painting classes every Wednesday in August.
Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes
Earlier this month, the City of Hattiesburg launched a survey to determine how residents want...
Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey