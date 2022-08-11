Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby.

In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant.

Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.

Sue Ellen is in good health, and zoo staff members Jeremy Cumpton and Kristen Moore want everyone to understand pseudopregnancy.

“There is no fetus, but you are still seeing signs of pregnancy,” said Cumpton. “In this case, mammary development and increase in weight.”

According to Moore, the staff was devasted by the news.

“It’s difficult for the keeping staff,” said Moore. “Obviously, we waited for a baby.”

The zoo is in high spirits and is grateful that the mother giraffe is recovering well.

“It’s been good in the sense that Sue Ellen is very healthy and that is what matters to us, to the staff and to the community,” said Cumpton. “Sue Ellen is happy and healthy, and that comes number one every time.”

The mother giraffe reunited with her first-born calf, Alberta, today.

Giraffe feeding at the Hattiesburg Zoo will return in the fall.

