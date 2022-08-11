Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Rec. Center offers senior citizen activities in August

By Mackenzie Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you.

The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department planned a month full of events and classes for senior citizens.

Senior Programs Coordinator Chay Chapman said the goal of the activities is to keep seniors active and productive.

“It just gives them an opportunity to get out the house,” said Chapman. “We kind of give them something to do at a low cost, something to look forward to daily.”

According to Chapman, isolation is the most common concern among seniors. This is one of the reasons the department strives to have events for senior citizens to attend.

“Most of the seniors we serve are widows,” said Chapman. “No income is also a big restriction to our senior population.”

Seniors can participate in classes and activities like games, dancing and art at no cost.

“Our daily events include pottery on Mondays, aerobics and jewelry making on Tuesday and senior line dancing Wednesday,” said Chapman. “And, every other Thursday of the month, we host bingo.”

All events are in the morning at the Ben McNair Community Center and the Senior Center.

Class start times are available at this link: Senior Citizen Event Calendar for August.

