Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams.

“These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.

Those with questions about the validity of a social media post should contact law enforcement (Hattiesburg Police Department)

“Please stop sharing and spreading false posts and false information.”

For questions about the validity of any social media post, please reach out to local law enforcement agency for clarification.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.