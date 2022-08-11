Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams

False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.
False posts are present on Facebook, other social platforms, Hattiesburg police say.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams.

“These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.

Those with questions about the validity of a social media post should contact law enforcement
Those with questions about the validity of a social media post should contact law enforcement(Hattiesburg Police Department)

“Please stop sharing and spreading false posts and false information.”

For questions about the validity of any social media post, please reach out to local law enforcement agency for clarification.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Juanyana Holloway pled guilty to embezzling over $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
Sumrall’s Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
More than 30 people and four pounds of methamphetamine were part of a felony warrant round-up...
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer died Wednesday. He was 68.
USM baseball icon, Corky Palmer, passes away
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.
5 things we learned from Tuesday’s bond hearing of Timothy Herrington, Jr.

Latest News

HPD said it has received questions about several posts circulating on local social media...
HPD warns of false social media news scam
James Wilson, Bay Springs
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson
James Wilson, Bay Springs
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson
6pm Headlines 8/10
6pm Headlines 8/10