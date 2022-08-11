Win Stuff
Hattiesburg medical providers assist with the ‘Gift of Sound’

Miracle-Ear in Hattiesburg named 2021 Top-Provider Team
One Hub City medical provider is supplying those in need with the "Gift of Sound."
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City medical provider is supplying those in need with the “Gift of Sound.”

The Miracle-Ear Foundation, based in Minneapolis, MN, provides Americans with resources and free hearing aids through its program.

In July, the Miracle-Ear Hattiesburg team was honored in Chicago for fitting 39 local individuals with hearing aids and raising nearly $1,000 to continue efforts to provide hearing aids to people in the Pine Belt community.

“People just do not believe that there is an option for free hearing aids,” said Kathleen Baggett, office assistant at Miracle-Ear.

Baggett and Hearing Instrument Specialist Morgan Garner were named the non-profit’s Top Provider Team for 2021.

“It makes me feel humble and good because I’ve been able to help so many people hear and live a better quality of life,” said Garner.

Garner said it’s important to have your hearing checked periodically.

“Hearing loss is associated with Alzheimer’s and dementia, so your dementia risk is up five times higher if you have hearing loss,” she said.

Baggett said that patients react differently when they first turn on the Miracle-Ear device and can finally hear things around them.

“We’ve had patients jump up and down, we’ve had patients cry, we’ve had patients sing, we’ve had patients cry, and it’s just such a rewarding thing to put hearing aids in a patient’s ear and have them so overjoyed,” said Baggett.

Miracle-Ear in Hattiesburg is on a mission to raise $5,000 to help provide free resources to the Pine Belt community. They are currently accepting donations and said every dollar helps.

“We don’t want people to be discouraged from getting hearing aids because of price,” said Garner. “If anyone knows anyone or has a hearing loss, we would definitely like to help them get hearing aids through several different programs we have here.”

You can find more information here.

