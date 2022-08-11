Win Stuff
Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes

The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center offers acrylic painting classes every Wednesday in August.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Led by local artist Bret Cummins, the classes will teach various acrylic painting techniques, including experimentation, demonstration and discussion.

“Most people take the class because they enjoy having that connection with other people that are also interested in art and learning,” said Emily Gallaspy, Director of Hattiesburg Arts Center. “Some people have been painting for many years. Some people have never picked up a paintbrush before, but it’s a really fun way for people to meet others that are interested in art.

“We say it’s an adult class, but we have people as young as 12 that join, that just really like the connection with other people.”

Class availability is open for sessions on August 12, 24 and 31.

The cost is $30 per class, which includes art supplies needed.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

