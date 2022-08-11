Habitat for Humanity to hold homeowner classes in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In Mississippi, the homeownership rate hovers around 68%, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. However, Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt wants to see that number grow.

The group will host its homeownership orientation meetings beginning Saturday, Aug. 13. Their goal is to assist families regarding affordable housing.

Habitat requires potential homeowners to need safe housing, to partner with Habitat to help in the building process and must be able to pay an affordable mortgage.

Alexis Fols, family services and faith relations manager, said she encourages the community to attend the event. She said it’s important to empower families and provide them with life-changing experiences.

“I know some of our partner families who now have a home,” said Folse. “They didn’t think it was possible. I would just encourage anyone who has the dream of having their own home one day to look more into our organization, sign up for a class and just come check it out because I think it’s a great resource, and we just want people to know it’s available.”

The Saturday morning orientation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Forrest General Hospital.

Call the Habitat office at (601) 582-4663 or on their website here.

